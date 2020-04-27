Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fish On In The Taranaki Region Under Alert Level 3

Monday, 27 April 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Ian Stuart with a cracking Taranaki ringplain brown trout

With the country stepping out of Alert Level 3 on Tuesday, freshwater fishing is now a great option for recreation and to provide for the table.

"Being able to break the cabin fever and go to your local river fishing is fantastic safe family fun" says Field Officer Allen Stancliff from the Taranaki Fish and Game Region.

"A quick check of our regulations book will let anglers know where they can go locally for a fish" says Allen Stancliff.

For those anglers that traditionally travel a bit to go fishing, and might have overlooked close to local fishing options in the past, we recommend these six spots for a bit of outdoor recreation.

1. Lower Waiwhakaiho River along the walking track at the right of Rimu Street extension

2. Lake Rotomanu (perch and rainbow trout)

3. Lake Mangamahoe (fly fishing only)

4. Manganui River at Everett Park

5. Waingongoro River upstream from Ohawe

6. Kaupokonui Stream upstream from Kaupokonui Beach.

All the adults need to do is grab their licence (remember a kids licence under 12 is free) and dust off their fishing gear and break the monotony of the last five weeks by getting out there fishing.

The benefits of being in the outdoors are well documented and family fishing will give everyone a break from the screens and devices we’ve been glued to for the last five weeks.

Hulio Sebastian do Vale with a wonderful Waingongoro River rainbow (photo by proud dad Carlos)

Anglers in this region have been following the rules of Alert Level 4, and so now should reward themselves by easing into a bit of fishing.

If you haven’t got a fishing licence, we have a discounted winter fishing licence available for anglers which you can purchase online at www.fishandgame.org.nz and if you’ve misplaced our regulation book you can find that here.

"Looking forward, the reduction to Alert Level 2 in a couple of weeks will open further opportunities for anglers and their families that have been cooped up at home" says Stancliff.

And don’t forget those fish won’t have seen an angler in five weeks so there will be some exciting times!!

1. Stay home. If you are not at work, school, getting some recreation or getting essentials then you must be at home, the same as at Alert Level 4.

2. Stay regional. fish local and the closer to home the better. Activities must be safe - keep 2 metres away from anybody not in your bubble. Make minimal trips.

3. Keep your bubble as small as possible. If you need to, you can expand your bubble a small amount to bring in close family, isolated people or caregivers (not fishing buddies yet).

4. If you are sick, stay at home and quickly seek advice from your GP or Healthline about getting a test.

& ( ) at Alert Level 3

1. It is possible to fish locally, not at your favourite spot, but at you closest spot while observing the above restrictions.

2. All fishing must be land based. Current restrictions from the Government mean you cannot fish from a boat

3. Our understanding of Alert level 3 restrictions is that you can fish all legal methods from the shore of a local lake or at a local river.

4. All Fish & Game fishing regulations on open waters, bag limits etc. remain unaltered and will be enforced.

Please remember we are still in level 4 Lockdown until 11.59pm on Monday the 27th of April.

