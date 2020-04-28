Cordons Lifted Following Slug Gun Incident
Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 7:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to thank members of the public for
their patience following an incident in Onekawa, Napier,
this evening.
Police were called around 5.15pm to
Cornford Place after a man allegedly fired a slug gun at two
other men.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in
relation to the incident.
No injuries were reported
and Police are making enquiries.
Anyone with
information that may assist is encouraged to call
105.
Cordons on Cornford Place have now been
lifted.
© Scoop Media
