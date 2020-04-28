Cordons Lifted Following Slug Gun Incident

Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience following an incident in Onekawa, Napier, this evening.

Police were called around 5.15pm to Cornford Place after a man allegedly fired a slug gun at two other men.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

No injuries were reported and Police are making enquiries.

Anyone with information that may assist is encouraged to call 105.

Cordons on Cornford Place have now been lifted.

