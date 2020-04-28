Name Release - Deceased Man Found At Moa Creek
Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the motorcyclist found
deceased at Moa Creek, Southern District, last Thursday
morning.
He was 49-year-old Simon John
Dunnett.
The single-vehicle crash is thought to have
happened some time overnight on Wednesday, and the
circumstances remain under
investigation.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more