Man Arrested After Coughing Incident In Alexandra

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court today after allegedly coughing at a woman while out walking in Alexandra.

The incident occurred on the Alexandra Bridge on Thursday 23 April.

Police enquiries led to the arrest of the man, who has been charged with Obstruction of a Medical Officer.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $4000 fine.

Police recognise that the last few weeks have been a challenging time for many New Zealanders, however, this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

We want everyone to stay safe, but if a small number of people persist in deliberately flouting the restrictions, Police will have the discretion to warn, or if necessary, to arrest.

We are asking people to stay local, apply common sense and be kind to one another.

