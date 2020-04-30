Further Support For Ratepayers Agreed

Today’s Planning, Finance and Community Committee meeting discussed a range of measures to help ratepayers whose finances may have been affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee Chair Councillor Mark Peters said the Council is acutely aware of the economic challenges facing Marlborough and said Councillors strongly supported assisting ratepayers who may be impacted.

“Council already has options designed to assist ratepayers including making smaller, regular payments through direct debit; talking to our staff and agreeing a payment plan; applying for a rates rebate of up to $640; postponing rates in cases of extreme hardship and seeking MSD assistance for the Accommodation Supplement.”

“To provide further relief to ratepayers we decided today that where someone’s 4th quarter rates are not paid by the due date of 10 June and a payment arrangement has not been made, we will remit the 10% penalty that usually applies to that instalment."

“Also, at year end on 30 June, a further 10% is usually applied to the total outstanding balance. Council agreed today to reduce by half that penalty applied on rates outstanding at 30 June 2020 if they are paid by 20 July 2020, so a net 5% penalty applies and 20 additional days are allowed for payment.”

“These measures will help some people but I would still encourage ratepayers to make early arrangements with the Council for payment or postponement (in cases of extreme financial hardship) or MSD for the Accommodation Supplement.”

The measures apply to residential and business ratepayers who were current ratepayers at 11 March 2020. Today’s resolutions are subject to final adoption at the full Council meeting on 14 May

