Fatal Crash, Mangatarata

One person has died following a crash at Mangatarata today.

The single vehicle crash occurred around 4:15pm on SH 27 between Torehape Road East and Mahuta Road South.

Two other occupants of the vehicle have been seriously injured.

Prior to the crash a Police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on SH 27 was alerted to the vehicle due to the manner of driving.

The Police vehicle turned in order to stop the vehicle.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle however it was located immediately afterwards crashed off the road.

Emergency services responded however one person sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is undertaking an examination at the scene, and SH 27 between Torehape Road East and Mahuta Road South will be closed for a number of hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

--- Waikato Road Policing Manager Jeff Penno

