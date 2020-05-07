Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Building Consents in Palmerston North highest on record

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council

Value of Building Consents in Palmerston North is highest on record

With the construction industry now picking up their tools under Alert Level 3, Palmerston North is expecting a flurry of activity due to a record value of the building consents lodged in March. The value of the applications received in March was $95 million, which we believe to be the highest value we have received in one month. Applications lodged during April had a value of a further $41 million.

"The value of the consents lodged in the last couple of months adds to the confidence that Palmerston North is in a good place for economic recovery following the Covid-19 lockdown," says Palmerston North City Mayor Grant Smith. "They reflect businesses and individuals, making a considerable investment in our city. These will sit alongside the city's Shovel Ready projects that align with regional development, and Government funded key projects such as the regional freight ring road and KiwiRail's central North Island freight hub.

These new consent applications followed a record month in February when the Council approved consents with a value of $46.7 million, the highest amount we have approved in one month.

"We knew the city was on a positive economic trajectory before Covid-19, as building and construction projects create and support, employment and economic activity. The value of these multi-million-dollar projects seeking consent and ready to get underway reassures us that the city's recovery should be fast and able to support the region's recovery.

"As well as these significant projects, it is encouraging to see three other smaller multi-unit housing consents amongst the applicants. This type of development is well-needed in the city and will hopefully encourage other developers to develop housing models that meet the market's demand."

The most significant contributor to the consents is the new Countdown distribution centre. Still, other larger consents include the second stage of Council housing development at Papaioea Place, two blocks of apartments in the Wallace development between Pioneer Highway and Church Street, and 14 duplex villas at the BUPA retirement village on Napier Road.

Some of the larger projects are already underway, with site preparation started, such as the Wallace Corp apartment development between Pioneer Highway and Church Street. These are more advanced than the Shovel Ready projects put forward by Council.

Council's Building Consents team has been working throughout the Covid-19 lockdown to approve the consents.

"It's great to know Council staff quickly responded to working remotely and were able to keep working during the Level-4 lockdown period, which has kept the momentum going in the construction sector. Now we are in Alert Level 3; our Building Inspection team is undertaking site visits while meeting current health and safety requirements."

Value of Consents Lodged 2020Value of Consents Approved 2020Value of Consents Approved 2019
January$14m$15m$14.9m
February$23m$46.7m$17.1m
March$95m$23.7m$11.8m
April$41m$17m$21m

ENDS
NOTE:
1. The March report doesn't include Kainga Ora/Housing New Zealand consents for new houses because it is now processing its consents, so they not recorded in our system. We have contacted Statistics New Zealand, to include them in the consent statistics it publishes for the city.
2. The current highest value of building consents lodged in one year was $299m in y/e December 2018

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Palmerston North City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hype Around The TransTasman Bubble, And Microsoft

Arguably, one of the more irresponsible things the government could do right now would be to throw the doors wide open to non-essential travel next week at Level Two – as the tourism industry is demanding. Such a decision could easily crash our newly minted system of contact tracing, just when the shift to Level Two will be putting its national capacity to the test. Could the country really rely on hard-pressed tourism operators to run their own effective systems of contact tracing of their customers? Hmmm... More>>

 

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 