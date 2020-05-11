Rapid Response Fund Applications Open Until Friday

More than $50,000 to date has been allocated from the newly established Rapid Response Fund, and with the funding round closing this Friday, groups and organisations that are helping the Hastings District Council during the COVID-19 response are encouraged to continue applying.

The council set up the one-off fund last month to support its partner agencies, social services, community groups and organisations as they continue to respond to those in need.

To date $53,000 has been allocated to groups who have been providing food and essentials, and other support services.

These include Age Concern, Nourished for Nil, the Multicultural Association, Salvation Army, Victim Support, Hikoi Koutou Charitable Trust and Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust, who are all providing essential supplies and support across the district.

Connect Community Trust and Whatever It Takes Trust have also received funding for their work in helping our homeless people into more stable accommodation.

Designed to support those organisations and groups who are not eligible for Central Government funding, eligibility for a grant includes those organisations that are: well known to council and already receive its community grants scheme funding, or have received council support in the past, or if not previously supported be externally acknowledged for the work they do to support the community.

Applications, which close on Friday, May 15, are made online at https://hdc.smartygrants.com.au/RRG and are reviewed before being presented to a council sub-committee for assessment and to decide allocation.

