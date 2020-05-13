Marlborough District Council Services At Alert Level 2

With the switch to Alert Level 2 on Thursday 14 May, a number of Council services will reopen. There will still be some restrictions at our libraries and customer services centres.

Parks, reserves and playgrounds

All of Council’s parks and reserves, including playgrounds, will reopen under Alert Level 2.

Please maintain physical distancing when enjoying our open spaces. Hand sanitising is also encouraged before and after you and/or your children use playground equipment, picnic tables or park benches.

Kerbside collection

Kerbside collections in Blenheim and Picton will continue as normal. Rolls of ten Council refuse bags are available for purchase from supermarkets.

Transfer stations

Transfer stations will be open as normal. Every second drop-off bay will be closed to enable physical distancing. This means the emptying capacity is reduced by 50%, so if you are using the transfer station please be patient. During Alert Level 2 onsite staff will record vehicle registration details as part of the contact tracing protocol.

Greenwaste and Resource Recovery Centre

Both will be open but access will be controlled to ensure physical distancing.

Rural community recycling

The rural recycling service and coin skips will continue to operate as normal at Alert Level 2.

Reuse Centre

The reuse centre in Blenheim will reopen under Alert Level 2. Please note a revised drop off process will be in place.

Bluegums landfill

The Bluegums landfill is open its usual hours for existing commercial customers only.

Welfare support

The Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management Welfare Team continues to support the regional response to COVID-19 during Alert Level 2.

If you or someone you know needs assistance please contact the team on Ph: 03 520 7400 or email: welfare@marlboroughcdem.co.nz

Bus services

Under Alert Level 2 all off-peak services in Blenheim, Picton and Renwick will continue to operate between 9.00 am and 3.00 pm as normal. Council’s full bus service will resume after Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Travel on Council’s bus services will continue to be free of charge until the end of June to protect the health and safety of drivers by limiting passenger interaction and removing the need to handle cash.

If you are taking the bus you can help keep yourself and others safe by following this advice:

Sit next to people you know, otherwise keep the seat next to you free

Follow the on-board guidance and maintain physical distancing from those you don’t know whilst on board, and keep 2 metres distance while waiting for services

Comply with any temporary barriers and seat signage indicating where you are allowed to sit

Keep track of your journey and a record of what service you were on and where you sat, for the purpose of contact tracing

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after taking public transport

Council offices

Council receptions in Blenheim and Picton will reopen as soon as possible under Alert Level 2 but will do so at a reduced level of service. Please keep an eye on our website: www.marlborough.govt.nz for the latest information on this. Council’s online services are operating as usual - many enquiries, applications, payments, submissions and other business can be carried out on the Council’s website.

You can also contact us via email or via telephone. Please address all enquiries to mdc@marlborough.govt.nz. Include your contact details and one of the team will contact you. If your request is urgent, call our 24-hour number Ph: 03 520 7400. Please note call waiting times may be longer than usual.

Council and committee meetings

Under the current Government requirements where gatherings are limited to 10 people, Council and committee meetings will continue to be held remotely via Zoom under Alert Level 2. A recording and minutes will be available on the Council website following the meeting.

Libraries

Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service Centre will initially remain CLOSED under Alert Level 2. However, from Thursday 14 May you will be able to:

Request items online via the catalogue or by email and phone. You will then be contacted when your items are available and arrangements will be made for you to collect them

Return items in the after hours’ returns facility

You can call the Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) on Ph: 03 520 7491 or email library@marlborough.govt.nz

You can call the Picton Library and Service Centre on Ph: 03 520 7493 or email pictonlibrary@marlborough.govt.nz

Online services including access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers are still available. For more information on our online library services go to: www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz

Harbours

Under Alert Level 2 all recreational boating and water-based activities are permitted but physical distancing should be maintained as much as practicable, and good hygiene and cleaning practices should be applied. Boaties and other water users will be able to travel between regions but need to do so safely, and to keep a record of their travel. More information can be found on the Maritime NZ website at: www.maritimenz.govt.nz/

Public toilets

All public toilets in Marlborough will reopen under Alert Level 2.

Dogs

The Renwick Dog Park will open under Alert Level 2. Please ensure you maintain physical distancing when using the park. Dogs should continue to stay on a lead, including in dog exercise areas where leads aren’t normally required as this helps to maintain physical distancing. If you’re out walking your dog please ensure you pick up after it.

Building inspections

At Alert Level 2, building and construction site inspections will continue, but with appropriate safety measures in place, and avoiding close interaction. The Building Control Group is taking bookings for inspections, which can be made by calling Ph: 03 520 7405. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours. Further information can be found on Council’s website at https://bit.ly/358Enou

Noise control

During Alert Level 2, if you are being disturbed by noise, please phone the Council on Ph: 03 520 7400 at the time the nuisance is occurring and one of our Noise Control Officers will attend.

Resource consent hearings

Under Alert Level 2, Resource Consent hearings will continue to be conducted online. The Hearing Facilitator will contact all interested parties to make sure they are able and willing to attend an online hearing and where they cannot, alternative ways of attending will be identified.

Council Covid-19 resources

All other information on Marlborough District Council’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic can be found at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

