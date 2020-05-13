Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Regional Council Reopens Its Doors Under Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council will be almost fully operational under Alert Level 2, including reopening its offices and delivering public facing services.

“We’re excited that tomorrow [SUBS: Thursday, 14 May] we can open up the work we do with and for our communities,” said Waikato Regional Council chief executive, Vaughan Payne.

“There are some roles that are more difficult to do remotely, so the move to Alert Level 2 means we’ll have potentially 90 people who’ll be back in the office from Thursday.

“But we’ve proven over the last seven weeks that we can, by and large, operate remotely. So, in line with the Alert Level 2 guidelines, we’re asking staff to remain working from home if they can, and encourage meetings and interactions with each other, stakeholders and customers to continue to be virtual.

“For those back in the office, safety will be paramount. We’ll be ensuring good hygiene practices, physical distancing and contact tracing, and asking staff and visitors to stay home when sick.”

Mr Payne said the council had “taken a good look at the government guidelines, and our own standard operating procedures, and by and large we’re able to operate almost normally”.

“Unfortunately, there are some activities we simply can’t do right now because the safety of staff and the wider community will be compromised. That’s things like community meetings and workshops due to the 10 person and 2-hour limits,” he said.

It’s also affecting the council’s Ruben the Road Safety Bear programme. “I know Ruben is missing the kids, and they’ll be keen to get him back in the classroom, too. But we’re waiting for schools and early childhood centres to get into the swing of normal business, and then we’ll work with them to see how we can roll our road safety programme back out,” Mr Payne said.

“On our BUSIT network in Hamilton we’ll be restarting more trips and adding services at peak times to help with school and commuter travel. But while there are more drivers available under Alert Level 2, there are not enough yet to enable us to return to the normal weekday timetable in the city,” he said.

Mr Payne warned that with more people expected to travel by bus at level 2, “we’ll do our best to get you where you need to go, but physical distancing requirements mean we’ll only be able to carry around 40 per cent of our normal capacity”.

“The new physical distancing guidelines require the seat next to you to be free, unless you’re travelling with someone you know. Contact tracing is also important, now more than ever, and every person travelling on our buses must log their journey either through busit.co.nz or by calling 0800 205 305,” he said.

Regional services that connect to Hamilton will run to their normal timetables, and all BUSIT services will continue to be free until further notice. The BUSIT counter at the Transport Centre on Bryce Street will reopen on Monday, 18 May.

Due to restrictions on meeting room numbers, council meetings will continue to be held virtually for the time being with the ability to accommodate those councillors who prefer to be in the building. These meetings are being recorded and published online at waikatoregion.govt.nz/agendas as soon as practicable after the meeting.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to see an increase in compulsion, not freedom. Owners, employers and customers gain more freedom at Level Two for sure : but the work force ? Possibly, not so much..... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: NZ Will Be At Alert Level 2 From Thursday 14 May


The Government has announced that New Zealand can safely move out of Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 May.
Until then, we're still at Alert Level 3, and all Alert Level 3 guidance and restrictions apply.
Cabinet has decided to phase in some aspects of Alert Level 2 in order to manage the risk of stepping down Alert Levels.... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 