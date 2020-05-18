Koromiko Street Blocked By Serious Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 18 May 2020, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person is seriously injured after a crash in
Tauranga.
Just before 9:50am, Ambulance and Police
were notified of a crash involving a truck and a motorbike
at the intersection of Koromiko Street and McCord Ave in
Judea.
Koromiko Street is completely blocked as
emergency services attend the scene – motorists are asked
to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
