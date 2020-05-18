Council reception reopens at reduced hours

Council’s reception reopened its office doors in Blenheim this morning with reduced hours of 10.00 am to 4.00 pm and a different way of working.

If you are planning on coming into reception, please note that under Alert Level 2 our staff can only accept cheques, Eftpos and online payments. Please respect staff and other customers by following the guidelines for physical distancing while you’re in the building. During busy times you may be required to wait, so please be patient.

Although the reception is now open for business, Council’s online services are operating as usual. Many enquiries, applications, payments, submissions and other business can be carried out on the Council’s website so please do what you can online.

You can also contact Council via email or via telephone. Please address all enquiries to mdc@marlborough.govt.nz. Include your contact details and one of the team will contact you. If your request is urgent, call our 24-hour number Ph: 03 520 7400. Please note call waiting times may be longer than usual.

The Picton Library and Service Centre will reopen on Monday 25 May from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm.

For more information on Council services at Alert Level 2 visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz



