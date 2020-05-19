Porter River bridge repairs coming up day and night

Porter River bridge repairs coming up day and night, main road to Arthur’s Pass, SH73

People who drive between the West Coast and Canterbury, via Arthur’s Pass, SH73, should be aware of delays of up to ten minutes at a time, at the Porter River single lane bridge. There will also be six nights with longer closures in June.

Work will start next Monday, 25 May and go through to Friday, 12 June. Given the work is dry weather-dependent, these dates could change.

No work over long weekend

Work will be stopped for Queen’s Birthday Weekend, Saturday 30 May to Monday, 1 June, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The repairs are needed as a result of crashes* into the side of the bridge in 2019. As well as replacing the damaged bridge rails, they will be extended to increase safety, says Barry Stratton, Maintenance Contract Manager, Waka Kotahi.

The Porter River bridge is about 8kms west of Lake Lyndon, between Lake Lyndon and Castle Hill Village/Cave Stream Scenic Reserve.

Ten-minute delays daytimes

From 25 May to 12 June, excluding Queens Birthday weekend, drivers should build in an extra ten minutes to this journey past the Porter River after 5 am and before 7 pm.

50-minute delays for six nights in June

From 2 June to 7 June, (Tuesday to Sunday) over six nights, night work will be underway 7pm to 5am, closing the bridge. It will be opened on the top of the hour to let traffic through.

This work needs dry weather so dates could change if it is wet. Drivers are asked to bear this in mind, says Mr Stratton.

• Check this link for updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

*Video on the Stuff website of one of the crashes: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/116349668/driver-crashes-over-bridge-railings-in-canterbury





© Scoop Media

