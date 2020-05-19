Update: Search For Dale Watene

Statement to be attributed to Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy:

The Longwood forestry block area was the subject of an extensive search for Dale Watene on Saturday 16 May.

Thirty LandSAR volunteers from Southland and Otago completed the search for the missing Otautau man.

Some areas of interest were identified and further searches are planned.

Mr Watene, 40, was last seen on the evening of Thursday 16 April.

As the weeks pass grave concerns for his well-being continue to grow for both his family and Police.

We would like to ask anyone who has information that might assist the investigation to contact us.

We also want to hear from members of the public who notice anything of interest in the Longwood forestry block.

Police would like to thank the LandSAR volunteers involved in searching for Mr Watene for their efforts and ongoing commitment to locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact D/Sgt Chris Lucy on 03 211 0400.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

