Operation Quattro: Fourth Person Charged In Homicide Investigation
Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have charged a fourth person as the investigation
continues into the murder of Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky
Wang.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with
Accessory after the fact to Murder and will be appearing
today in the Waitakere District Court.
As the matter
is before the courts, Police are not in a position to make
further
comment.
