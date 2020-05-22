Police Thanked For Clarification Of Church Gatherings

Family First NZ is welcoming the Police decision clarifying the previous conflicting advice relating to the meeting of churches.

“An internal police guideline which supplements the Operational Policing Guidelines on Alert Level 2 says that “the COVID-19 Public Health (Alert Level 2) Order 2020 is silent on places of worship specifically” and that police guidelines include: “Permit no more than 100 people in the place of worship at any one time not including workers”. This was obviously in conflict with other statements that have been made at press conferences by the Prime Minister and advice on Ministry of Health websites,” says Bob McCoskrie.

“Churches of all faiths are very keen to meet as a group and observe appropriate health requirements to ensure the safety of all members, but they also want to obey the law and act in the public and health interest.”

“The announcement this morning means that church families of all faiths can now reunite – and this is a positive for families as they bring lives back to normality after the extraordinary time of the lockdown and the inability to socialise.”

