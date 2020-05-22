Police Confirms Operating Guidelines For Places Of Worship

Police has today confirmed its operating guidelines for staff enforcing potential breaches of Alert Level 2 restrictions at places of worship.

The advice issued today updates interim guidelines provided to staff after Alert Level 2 came into force.

Police acknowledge the importance that faith plays for many New Zealanders, and staff have been instructed to approach potential breaches in this area with high levels of empathy and sensitivity.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted except where people or groups can remain 2m away from each other. Unless people can be kept 2m apart at a religious ceremony, numbers must be limited to 10 (with exceptions for funerals/tangihanga), and have appropriate contact tracing systems in place.

Police will encourage places of worship to limit their numbers in line with the Government’s intention. As Police have done through all Alert Levels, we will prioritise education and engagement as our primary approach to enforcement.

The guidelines can be viewed here.

© Scoop Media

