Police Charge Man With Murder Following Baby's Death
Friday, 22 May 2020, 1:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have charged a man with murder following an
earlier death of a young baby.
On 13 April 2020, a
3-month-old baby died in Middlemore Hospital after being
assaulted at an address in Papatoetoe.
A homicide
investigation, Operation Searcy, was later commenced by
Counties Manukau Police.
A 21-year-old male is due to
appear in the Manukau District Court on 25 May charged with
murder in relation to this death.
As this matter is
before the Court, Police are unable to comment
further.
