Serious Crash - Great South Road
Police and emergency services are currently attending a serious crash involving a vehicle and a tree on Great South Road, near Otahuhu.
Police were called about 3.23pm today.
One person is being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
There are multiple diversions in place on Great South Road at the intersections of Vestey Drive, Portage Road and Mount Richmond Drive and the road is expected to closed for time.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.