Search For Missing Trampers Resumes

The search for missing trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor resumed at first light this morning.

Six teams were being flown into the search area by the NZ Defence Force.

The search for signs of the missing pair is still centred around the Antori River and the coastline.

Aerial searching will continue, with support from a commercial and an NZDF helicopter.

Five specialist tracking experts have been brought in from around New Zealand, as well as three search dog teams, to bolster the operation.

Teams entering the bush are expected to stay in overnight.

The incident management team continues to grow, with more than 30 Police staff and volunteers working on the search operation from a number of different locations.

