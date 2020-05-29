Confirmed Candidates For 2020 Trustee Election
Nominations for the 2020 TECT trustee election closed at 12 noon, Friday 29 May.
Independent Returning Officer, Warwick Lampp, says that this year there has again been strong interest in the election with 13 candidates nominated for the three positions available on the Trust. This compares to 19 in 2018, 11 candidates in 2016, and 19 candidates in 2014. The confirmed candidates for the 2020 election are:
Current trustee Amanda Sutcliffe has chosen not to stand, but Bill Holland and Natalie Bridges are restanding.
An election is therefore required and will be conducted by postal and internet voting using the First Past the Post election method. Voting papers, together with information about the candidates will be sent to eligible TECT beneficiaries from Monday 22 June 2020. Each eligible voter is entitled to one vote irrespective of how many power connections they may have Candidate names will be listed in alphabetical order on the voting documents.
Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday 17 July 2020.
Any queries can be directed to the Independent Returning Officer, Warwick Lampp, on the election helpline 0800 666 029.