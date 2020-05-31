Update: Serious Crash, SH2, Karangahake Gorge - Waikato
Sunday, 31 May 2020, 4:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a collision yesterday on
SH2 near Moresby Street, by the Karangahake Gorge around
6.30pm.
The person sustained serious injuries in the
two-car crash and was taken to hospital, where they later
died.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the
circumstances of the
crash.
