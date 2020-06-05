Final Call For Feedback On Waikawa Bay Foreshore Plan

Now’s your chance to share your thoughts and suggestions on the development of the first ever management plan for Waikawa Bay Foreshore Reserve, before the submission period closes on Friday 12 June.

Marlborough Sounds Ward Councillor, David Oddie, says the reserve is popular for picnicking, swimming and boat launching, and is of great significance to Te Ātiawa Ki Te Tau Ihu.

“We’re keen to hear from those who use the reserve on a regular basis. It’s a special coastal reserve, with multiple uses.”

“The Council will develop a management plan for the reserve that will help support a mix of uses, as well as putting in place policies to guide its day-to-day management. Once adopted, the plan will provide certainty for everyone about how the reserve will be managed over the next 10 years.”

There are three opportunities for the public to get involved:

Complete an online survey or write to the Council during the current informal feedback period, which closes at 5.00 pm on Friday 12 June

Send a formal submission on the draft reserve management plan, once that is published, during January to March 2021

Speak at a hearing on your submission later in 2021.

Feedback can also be emailed to waikawaforeshorermp@marlborough.govt.nz

Feedback or suggestions can also be made in writing and sent to:

Linda Craighead

Parks Planner

Marlborough District Council

PO Box 443, Blenheim, 7240.

Please include your name and contact details so we can keep you informed about how the development of the plan is progressing.

© Scoop Media

