St Johns Homicide: Police Recover Vehicle Of Interest

Police conducting a homicide investigation into the death of Clifford Umuhuri on 1 June have located a vehicle of interest in the case.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says Police have now recovered a silver Nissan Skyline vehicle from an area in the Counties Manukau District.

"Our investigation is continuing to make progress, but we would still like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle in the St Johns and Glen Innes areas between 5.30am and 6.30am on Monday 1 June.

“Anyone in the St Johns area that heard these shots or think they saw something – no matter how small – then they should contact us.

“This was early on a public holiday, but any motorists that may have seen this silver Nissan Skyline vehicle should also contact us.

It is possible that the vehicle was being driven at speed at the time.”

A large investigation team has been built up in recent days to investigate Mr Umuhuri's death.

"There are currently numerous lines of enquiry underway by the investigation team and we are continuing to analyse CCTV footage and piece together the circumstances of Mr Umuhuri's death.

“Anyone with information should come forward and contact the investigation team.

I can reassure them that all information provided to Police will be treated in confidence."

A karakia was held on Wednesday at the Parkfield Terrace site in Grafton and was attended by Mr Umuhuri's whānau along with members of the enquiry team.

Mr Umuhuri's body has since been returned to his whānau.

Anyone with information about Clifford Umuhuri's death can call Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

