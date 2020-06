Wellington City Council Services And Facilities At Level 1

Wellington City Council’s services and facilities will return to normal operations with contact tracing where necessary as the country moves to Alert Level 1.

Following the Government announcement today, Alert Level 1 means most restrictions are lifted so everyone can return to the new normal work, school and play – and Council is ready for it says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Our collective efforts mean we are now in the lucky position where we can resume an essentially normal life – getting out and about, visiting friends and whānau, supporting local businesses, enjoying sports and recreation, going back to the office, and travelling domestically.

“But we have to remember we remain in a global pandemic, and we are still required to maintain good hygiene processes and keep track of our actions for contact tracing, so use QR codes and paper based systems where required, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.

“We know Wellingtonians care a lot about recycling, repurposing and preloved items so will be very happy to hear the Tip Shop will be back up and running in Level 1 this week – one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, but just stagger your visits where possible so the team isn’t overwhelmed with donated items.

“Meanwhile the Harbourside Market is set to return to the waterfront this Sunday. This must-do on the Capital calendar is as much a place to get the groceries each week, as it is a social activity and community hub in the city.

“To celebrate Level 1 tomorrow, some churches in the Capital will ring their bells at 12.30pm for 10 minutes – and we’ll also be lighting up the Michael Fowler Centre green to mark this momentous occasion.”

Below is information about some key services and facilities under Level 1, but please visit wellington.govt.nz/covid-19 for more details – this will be updated as information is finalised.

Key facilities and services information at Level 1:

Waste operations

The bulk Recycling Centre will return to normal operations at Level 1

The Tip Shop will reopen on Thursday 11 June with contact tracing and some restrictions on donated items in place

No textiles accepted at both the Tip Shop and Recycling Centre as they are hard to clean – this will be reviewed at a later date

Pool, gyms and recreation centre

For information about swimming pools, recreation centres and ClubActive gyms, please visit the website for more details about Level 1 hours, programmes and facilities

Single lane swimming will resume

SwimWell classes will be returning to normal from Thursday

Saunas, steam rooms and toddler pools will resume operations in a staggered order

ClubActive Gyms and fitness programmes will resume normal operations

ASB Sports Centre will resume normal operations from tomorrow

Cash will be accepted at all facilities from Wednesday

Toddler and senior specific classes will recommence over the next week

Libraries

Normal hours resume at all libraries on Monday 15 June

Programmes to be rolled out over the upcoming fortnight

Harbourside Market

Harbourside Market will reopen on Sunday 14 June with most vendors on site

All services and facilities will be updated with Alert Level 1 status as details are finalised on the Wellington City Council website section dedicated to Covid-19 information.

