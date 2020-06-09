Safety Options For Alabama Road/Weld Street Roundabout Considered

Council’s Assets and Services Committee this morning discussed a range of options to improve driver, cyclist and pedestrian safety at the Alabama Road/Weld Street roundabout.

The Redwoodtown intersection has been identified as a safety concern after a number of crashes, some of them serious, over the past five years.

At the meeting, the Committee was presented with three different measures to improve the safety of all road users. Councillors opted for a solution that will involve raising the roundabout and constructing an island in the centre of it, which will be planted and landscaped.

Marlborough Roads Manager, Steve Murrin, says this option will help to reduce vehicle speeds and improve facilities for walking and cycling.

“The raised roundabout will create less of an impediment for heavy vehicles than other options, and it will also feature urban design treatments to reduce the impact to local residents,” Mr Murrin said.

“A zebra crossing, with a speed indication sign is also proposed on the Alabama Road Western approach for the nearby school and sports grounds. This will further help to reduce the approach speed from this direction.”

Following the Committee’s decision today, Marlborough Roads will undertake consultation with nearby residents, school and businesses before a final design is completed.

It is anticipated that construction works will be undertaken this coming summer.

