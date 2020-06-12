Bridget Simmonds Case: Body Found On Rural Property

Police investigating the disappearance of missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds have located a body.

A team of investigators have been working relentlessly to find the 43-year-old mother of two since she was reported missing on March 6 last year.

Police have been carrying out search warrants on a number of rural properties the Parakao area this week.

About 50 Police staff, including the Police National Dive Squad, Police Specialist Search Group and a Search and Rescue team, were involved in the search.

Yesterday, Police concentrated their efforts on searching an area on one of the properties and have since discovered the remains of a body buried on that property.

While the formal identification process is not yet complete, Police have reason to believe it is that of Bridget.

A scene examination will continue today, and a post mortem is expected to be completed over the weekend.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says the outcome is a tragedy for Bridget’s family, but he hopes it may be able provide them with the closure they’ve been looking for.

“Bridget was a loved mum, sister, daughter and friend and our heartfelt sympathies and thoughts go out to her family.

We have been in contact with them and are ensuring they get the support they need.”

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault and been remanded in custody.

Police cannot rule out further charges being laid or comment further as this matter is now before the court.

