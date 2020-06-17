Lifestyle Feed Runs A Great Success

In response to the critical and prolonged drought, the Rural Advisory Group and the Regional Council has distributed 4,933 hay bales to small block holders.

Rural Advisory Group co-chair Lochie MacGillivray says they ran successful lifestyle feed runs over three consecutive weekends.

“These were a real morale boost for our small block farmers who have their own set of challenges. We sold out of feed within 48 hours for each run, which certainly shows the level of need out there.”

“Last weekend’s run at the A & P Showgrounds was the last one for the foreseeable future, so in light of this, we urge small block farmers to make a feed plan, if they haven’t already.”

There is a nationwide feed shortage and feed will run out, he said.

“Match your stock levels to your feed levels. If you don’t have enough feed for the winter, de-stock now. Unfortunately, some difficult decisions may need to be made as we can’t guarantee any further supply.”

The Rural Advisory Group want to thank the people who worked long hours on the feed runs.

“In particular, I want to thank the phenomenal effort of the Regional Council. This wouldn’t have got off the ground without them,” he said.

Minibales HB’s Steve Treseder was a critical and consistent driving force who made the runs possible, he said. “He hunted for feed suppliers outside of the region, and found trucking companies to collect the feed.”

Over the first two weekends, the Napier Tech Rugby Club and the Smedley Station cadets did an awesome job handling heavy bales, he said.

Feed providers included Racehorse Breeders Syndicate, Southcombe Pitt Partnership, Rua Kiwi Gardens, and Oropi Contractors. Philip Parry Contractors, Minibales HB and Twist Trucking transported the feed.

Napier Tech rugby, East Coast Young Farmers, Regional Council catchment staff, Civil Defence staff, regional councillor Will Foley, and Rural Advisory Group leaders helped with the loading of bales.

Stortford Lodge sale yards and the A & P Society provided the land to store and distribute the bales.

Commercial farmers can apply for the Hawke’s Bay Drought Relief Fund to help with the transport costs of feed here: https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/environment/farmers-hub/drought-crisis-hub/drought-relief-fund-register/

For more advice and information about farming in the drought go to the Regional Council’s drought hub: https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/environment/farmers-hub/drought-crisis-hub/

To donate to the digging deep Give a Little campaign for farmers go to www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/diggingdeep

© Scoop Media

