Regional Council Support For Warmer Homes

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council can help whānau get dry, healthier homes that are warmer in winter and cooler in summer, with insulation and better air flow.

Many Hawke’s Bay homes are unhealthy and cold, impacting the health of the people who live in them says Mark Heaney, Regional Council Procurement Manager.

“Homes are where we spend a lot of our time in winter, and the health of our homes impacts on our family’s health. It’s so important for homes to be healthy, warm, and dry especially for children and the elderly,” says Mr Heaney.

“Getting insulation can make a huge difference to the warmth and comfort of a home. It also means that heat stays inside, making it cheaper to heat, and healthier to live in.

“If you have condensation or mould in your house, getting a ventilation system put in will improve air flow in your home reducing that excess moisture and the occurrence of mould. The system will help keep an even temperature and improve your family’s health.

“Insulation and ventilation work well together to provide a more comfortable home, and we’re encouraging people this winter to look at installing these systems in their homes through our Sustainable Homes programme.”

Eligible ratepayers can borrow up to $10,000 at 4% which is repaid over 10 years by way of a voluntary targeted rate (VTR).

“Another option for funding is the Warmer Kiwi Homes grants which are available to homeowners with a Community Services Card or households in lower-income areas,” adds Mark.

armer Kiwi Homes is a four-year Government programme now offering grants covering 90% of the cost of an efficient wood burner, pellet burner or heat pump (capped at $3000 including GST), as well as ceiling and underfloor insulation.



