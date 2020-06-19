Thursday’s Rain Has Little Effect On Auckland’s Dam Levels

Yesterday’s rainfall in Auckland was welcomed at Watercare but the resulting lift in total dam storage was just shy of 1 per cent.

Watercare’s rain gauges indicate the Waitakere catchments received 31mm, while the Hunua catchments received 35mm.

Total dam storage levels rose to just 44.7 per cent this morning, up from 43.8 per cent yesterday morning.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram says: “We are grateful for any rain at the moment, but yesterday’s dosing does not change the overall picture for our water supply. It lifted our dam levels by just under 1 per cent. We would need many more days of rain like yesterday’s to make up for the record-breaking dry spell we’ve had this year, and unfortunately forecasts indicate there is still very little coming our way.”

Water consumption figures show Aucklanders are listening to the pleas to be waterwise.

Yesterday Aucklanders used 396 million litres of water. The rolling seven-day average is 407 million litres a day, which is within the target for June of 410 million litres a day or less.

“It’s great to see so many Aucklanders understand the urgency of the situation and are doing their bit to save 20 litres of water a day. We need everyone to keep up the good work, and to encourage your family and friends to do the same,” Jaduram says.

“The easiest way to save 20 litres of water is to take shorter showers. If you cut your shower time by two minutes, you’ve already saved about 20 litres.”

Other ways to save water at home:

Turn off the tap when you’re brushing your teeth, or washing your hands: Saves 4 litres

Use the toilet’s half flush: Saves 6 litres per flush

Do one less load of washing per week: Saves about 122 litres.

