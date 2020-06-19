Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Crash, Carterton

A person has died following the crash on High Street South (SH2), Carterton.

Police were alerted to the crash at around 12:25pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and a Police investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

One person has been arrested and is assisting Police with our enquiries.

Police would like to thank members of the public who assisted at the scene, it is greatly appreciated.

We are seeking any witnesses that saw a Red Holden Commodore being driven at speed along High Street South today.

If anyone has any information that can assist Police with our enquiries they are urged to contact us on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The road is currently closed and could be for some time while Police remain at the scene.

