Police In Attendance At Fatal Crash In Pukekohe
Police are at the scene of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Rogers Road and Patumahoe Road, Pukekohe.
A report was received about the crash at around 10.15am where the vehicle has crashed and reportedly rolled.
Emergency services were called to the scene, but sadly the occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit are en route and will conduct an examination of the scene.
Patumahoe Road, near the intersection with Rogers Road, will be closed while the examination of the scene takes place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while this closure is in place.