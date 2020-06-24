Ashburton Police Look For Witnesses

Statement to be attributed to Detective Craig Clare:

Police investigating an incident in Ashburton township on 18 June are looking for assistance from members of the public.

At about 3.30pm last Thursday a woman was parked directly outside the post office on East Street when a man she did not know got into her vehicle.

The man demanded a ride to Allentown before assaulting her.

The woman was able to force the man out of the vehicle.

While the incident left her shaken, she was not physically hurt.

Immediately prior to the incident, the woman noticed the man speaking with the occupants of a vehicle parked directly behind her.

We would now like to speak to the occupants of that vehicle, anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who recognised the man in the area at that time.

He is described as Maori, in his 20s and of solid build.

He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top.

The hood was pulled up over his head at the time.

Anyone with information can contact Police via 105 and quote file number 200618/1071.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.

