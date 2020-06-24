Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings Heroes Celebrated At Special Event

Wednesday, 24 June 2020, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

About 150 family and friends gathered at the Hawke’s Bay Opera House at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre last night to celebrate 30 Hastings Heroes who went above and beyond to support their community during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Hastings District Council launched the campaign during the lockdown, keen to acknowledge those who made life during that challenging time easier for others.

People were asked to nominate candidates to be recognised, and a wide array of nominations were received from musicians to artists, school principals, teachers, rest home workers, pastors, drivers, shoppers, essential service workers, shop owners, mums, dads and grandparents.

These humble heroes did everything from delivering medicines, food and groceries to those who couldn’t go out to checking on the security of unoccupied homes, mowing lawns, working tirelessly to help get our homeless off the streets and into accommodation, supporting farmers struggling with the drought and COVID-19 and sewing face masks for essential workers.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was wonderful to celebrate these efforts, at the first community event back in the Hawke’s Bay Opera House at Toitoi since the country went into Alert Level 4.

“We have won the battle against COVID-19 thanks to the enormous effort put in by the whole community during the lockdown. We should be really proud of what we have achieved over the short period of time.

“We made it through this very challenging time by simple acts of caring and kindness, in different ways, and it was uplifting to get together with some of the many people who went the extra mile for others.”

See the full list of nominated Hastings Heroes at https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/covid-19/hastings-heroes

 

