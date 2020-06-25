Weather And Roading Update 25 June 7am

Heavy overnight rain has closed State Highway 25 at Hikuai and the Kauaeranga Valley River Bridge at Rhodes Park in Thames, with surface flooding at Puriri, Te Puru, Kopu east heading to Paeroa and the Karangahake gorge.

Hikuai Settlement Road, Hikuai - Closed due to flooding. There are no other reports of closed Council roads.

There is debris and slips on many of our local roads and the State Highway network so if you are driving please take care and add time to your journey.

200mm of rain fell at the Pinnacles which has impacted the Kauaeranga River and contractors are on site now and will remain until the high tide passes after 10am this morning, the spillway may activate.

The brunt of the storm was felt on the Eastern Seaboard and our rapid assessment team is out now assessing damage. There are reports of trees down and some wind damage.

The worst of the storm has passed, but it will take at least the rest of this morning for the roading contractors and our Council staff to clean up and make safe.

