DOC Backs Down. Back Country Included In Freedom Camping Act.

In latest developments and following hard on the heels of their success in getting the self containment standard for caravans looked at for inappropriate use by private organizations, Responsible Campers Association have today been advised By Department of Conservation that the back-country is covered by the Freedom Camping Act.

This confirms Responsible Campers determinations that there was nothing exempting the back country in the Freedom Camping Act.

Department of Conservation has for the past 9 years been advising the back country was not included and has now changed its web sites to reflect that new status.

Responsible Campers Association Inc believes this will add considerable weight to the assessment of the Self Containment Standard as it decreases the proportionality requirement needed under the Freedom Camping Act for camping restrictions. It confirms further that the self containment standard only applies for an even smaller minority of freedom campers as the Freedom Camping Act defines.

Justification therefore in a free, fair and democratic society becomes even less due to the large increase of backcountry freedom campers who by nature can not be certified as self contained.

Responsible Campers Association continues to promote its own education and assessment program which places the onus on the people camping by teaching the expectations and principles of freedom camping. Their program tests that knowledge prior to people being issued Accreditation. It was developed by Councils, Fire service and other stakeholders to be available for all responsible freedom campers.

Unlike the self containment standard their program is available for all campers and travelers therefore making it inclusive - not exclusive as self containment certification is. For that reason their program is compliant with the Bill of Rights and other legislation that is required to be complied with.

Responsible Campers Association is a evidence based solutions provider, it does not act on hearsay or ‘not in my back yard’ type complaints.

