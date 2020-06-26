Let’s Talk About Our Open Spaces And Community Facilities

Do we have enough community facilities and open spaces in the right places to meet the changing needs of our communities?

To make sure our Council can make smart decisions now and in the future, we’ve developed a draft Open Space and Community Facilities Strategy and we want your feedback on it.

The strategy intends to:

Provide direction for future Council planning, management and investment so that we can meet current and future demand across the District

Provide a strategic overview and analysis of Council’s provision of open spaces and community facilities

Establish a framework for promoting a consistent approach to the management of the District’s open spaces and community facilities

Form the basis for establishing and strengthening community partnerships

Be responsive to the dispersed nature and changing demographics of communities

Provide guidelines for Council decision-making about acquisition and disposal of assets

Provide the context and framework for development contribution requirements in respect of the District’s open space and community facilities.

To read the full draft of proposed strategy and to give us your feedback, go to our website tcdc.govt.nz/openspacestrategy.

Or, drop into any of our Council offices to pick up a submission form.

This consultation opens today, 26 June and closes 17 July.

Our Council is not legally obliged to have the Strategy, but we have prepared it to ensure there’s a consistent approach to what we do with our open spaces and community facilities.

The Strategy is different from the Reserve Management Plans (RMPs) that are being developed for our Council’s parks and reserves. RMPs are only required for open spaces that are reserves under the Reserves Act 1977, not all open spaces, and are more focussed on identifying appropriate types of activities for each reserve. They do not provide an overarching strategic direction for Council activities.

© Scoop Media

