MacIntosh Family And Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Otautau Homicide

Monday, 29 June 2020, 3:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Statement from the family of Hunter MacIntosh:

Our son, Hunter Arthur MacIntosh, was nine years old when he tragically died in his bedroom on 30 October last year.

Today is about Hunter.

As you have heard in Court he was very much loved by so many and this tragedy has been overwhelming and devastating to his many family members, friends and the community as a whole.

Today’s sentencing is another small step on a very long journey for us and no punishment administered by the Justice system will ever allow us to see Hunter’s beautiful smile again, nor does it dull the extreme pain we all feel everyday he is not here.

We all miss him so very much.

Hunter now has a wee brother who will never know him and his cousins still cry when he is not there. Time has not yet eased any of the pain caused by this senseless act and we still wait for an explanation as to what happened and why.

We would like to take the opportunity to thank the emergency responders who attended on the night of this tragedy and the Police and Crown Law Office for their assistance since.

Most of all we would like to thank the Otautau community for their ongoing support and kindness which has been amazing.

Statement from Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy of New Zealand Police:

On behalf of New Zealand Police I want to today acknowledge the sentencing of Daniel Cameron, who senselessly and needlessly murdered Hunter MacIntosh.

Investigating the death of a child, particularly in these circumstances, always takes a tremendous toll on those involved and I want to acknowledge the exceptional professionalism and resilience the first responders and investigative team demonstrated throughout.

I also want to thank the Otautau community which was instrumental in investigating this crime and holding Hunter’s killer to account.

However as Hunter’s family have said, today is about Hunter and his family.

I have gotten to know Hunter’s family over the last several months and they have shown remarkable strength in the face of incredible tragedy.

Today’s sentencing may be the end of the court process but it will not be the end of their grief.

Although I know the result can’t bring back Hunter, my hope is that it will help them to process what has happened in the coming weeks, months and years.

I know I speak for the whole community, in Otautau and across New Zealand, when I say that our thoughts are with them.

I ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


