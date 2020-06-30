Information Sought Following Titahi Bay Incident
Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 3:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan
Verry, Officer in Charge, Wellington District Crime
Squad:
Police investigating an incident at a Titahi
Bay address on Sunday where a man was injured are asking for
anyone with information to come forward.
A report was
received about 1.15pm on Sunday 28 June following the
incident where a man reported that he had been
assaulted.
The injuries were not serious and the
victim was treated at the scene by ambulance
staff.
The suspect left the address in a blue Holden
or Ford sedan, driving along Mana Avenue.
He is
described as mid to late 20s, with facial
tattoos.
Officers investigating the incident would
like to reassure the public that we are committed to holding
this offender to account for his actions.
Police are
following lines of inquiry into the identification of the
man involved, however we would like to hear from anyone who
has information about what happened.
Anyone with
information about the incident or the identity of the man
involved is urged to contact police on 105.
You can
also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
