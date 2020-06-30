Information Sought Following Titahi Bay Incident

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, Officer in Charge, Wellington District Crime Squad:

Police investigating an incident at a Titahi Bay address on Sunday where a man was injured are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

A report was received about 1.15pm on Sunday 28 June following the incident where a man reported that he had been assaulted.

The injuries were not serious and the victim was treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

The suspect left the address in a blue Holden or Ford sedan, driving along Mana Avenue.

He is described as mid to late 20s, with facial tattoos.

Officers investigating the incident would like to reassure the public that we are committed to holding this offender to account for his actions.

Police are following lines of inquiry into the identification of the man involved, however we would like to hear from anyone who has information about what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man involved is urged to contact police on 105.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

