Auckland City Mission Welcomes Government Funding For HomeGround

The Auckland City Mission is deeply grateful it has been included in the government’s Covid-19 recovery infrastructure spend up.

The government has this morning announced $22 million from the recovery fund will go towards completing HomeGround – the Mission’s purpose built new home.

HomeGround includes 80 apartments offering permanent homes, community spaces, a public café and pharmacy, a low-cost medical centre, Auckland’s biggest detox centre, and many other facilities.

Missioner Chris Farrelly says “this announcement reflects the community’s desire to end homelessness at a such a challenging time in our lives.”

HomeGround has been 15 years in the making and this commitment from the government means funding for the $110 million project is now assured.

Planning began in 2005 but the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 forced a pause. Work finally began in 2018 but the Covid-19 pandemic created further financial uncertainty.

HomeGround is unlike anything seen previously in New Zealand. The new centre will be broad in both scope and service offering pragmatic, hands-on services and support to help those who need it most.

This project will be transformational for the most vulnerable people in our city. This latest funding ensures the Auckland City Mission has a home it can work from as it embarks on its’ second hundred years of service.”

The precinct is set to open in 2021.

