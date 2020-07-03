Police Appeal For Witnesses – Suspicious Fire, Invercargill
Friday, 3 July 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for witnesses following a
suspicious fire on Fulton Street, Invercargill.
The
fire occurred in the garage of a residential property at 9pm
on Wednesday 1 July, the garage and its contents were
extensively damaged.
Anyone with information that
could assist the enquiry should contact Police on 105 or
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
