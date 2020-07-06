Serious Crash, Richmond, Christchurch - North Parade, Richmond, Christchurch - Canterbury

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on North Parade, Richmond.

Emergency services were alerted to a motorcycle that crashed into a fence at around 9:20pm.

One person is seriously injured.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

