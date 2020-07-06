Log Carrier To Remain In Safe Anchorage Overnight
Maritime NZ Deputy Director Safety and Response Systems, Nigel Clifford, said it is hoped divers can inspect the vessel tomorrow morning, weather permitting. Poor weather and sea conditions prevented that inspection being done today.
After the inspection a decision will be made about the need for any repairs and when the vessel can safely continue its voyage to China.
At about 12.30am today Funing suffered an engine failure while leaving the port. Without power it could not steer and in drifting due to the wind and the tides it snagged the chains holding one of the buoys marking the shipping channel. The tide and currents then pushed it to the other side of the channel, where it stopped near Mauao (Mount Manganui).
Tugs were sent to the vessel’s assistance and were able to tow it to deeper water and the safe anchorage.
There are no reports or oil or other pollution from the vessel nor of any injuries to its 20 crew.