Road Safety Improvement Work On SH22

Thursday, 9 July 2020, 6:21 pm
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists of safety improvements work about to start on State Highway 22 at the Great South Road intersection.

Work will start on Thursday night, 9 July to install temporary roadside safety barriers at the intersection and re-align the road with temporary line markings.

There will be stop/go traffic management and a lane closure from 8:00PM Thursday to 5:00AM Friday morning. The work is weather dependent and will continue on Sunday and Monday night if required, says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray.

The safety barriers will create a safe working area for the workers and there will be no need for stop/go closures every day. However, a reduced speed limit of 50 km/h will be in place 24/7 until the work is expected to be completed in September.

The SH22/Great South Road intersection work is being delivered in part due to support from the developers of Drury South Crossing business park.

Safety improvements include widening the road, relocating utilities, extending flush medians (the white diagonal lines painting in the centre of the road), and improving line markings and traffic islands.

The intersection upgrade is one of a number of short-term safety improvements identified for SH22, the first of which, a new right turning bay for Jesmond Road, was completed in May 2019.

“This work will make this intersection safer and improve traffic flow while Waka Kotahi continues to investigate further safety improvements ahead of our longer-term plans to support growth in the area.”

Glenbrook Road investigation

About 6kms further along SH22, motorists are also advised of daytime activity at the Glenbrook Road intersection to survey the area.

The work will take place along the roadside between Monday, 13 July and Wednesday, 15 July between 8:00AM and 5:00PM, weather permitting. There will be traffic management in place with a road shoulder closed and a 30kph speed limit.

“Improvements to this intersection are a priority due to the current road safety risk. At this stage we are working to design a new roundabout that is safer and that will also become an access point for the Paerata Rise development,” says Andrew Thackwray.

The team will be doing survey work in the Glenbrook intersection area to inform the design process for the new roundabout.

“Please make sure to slow down around them and keep safe on the road. The safety of our workers and other road users is a priority for Waka Kotahi. We want everyone to go home safely at the end of the day.”

Construction of the roundabout is still subject to funding and the granting of a resource consent.

