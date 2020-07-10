Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Papakowhai School scoops Movin’March awards!

Friday, 10 July 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council



Movin’March Lead Teacher and Enviro Teacher Jill Clibborn with students from the Enviro Team (back row) and all the winners (front row) from left to right; Adam, Sophie, Amelie, Adrian

Greater Wellington Councilor Jenny Brash and Travel Choice Coordinator at Greater Wellington Kirsty Barr visited Papakowhai School last week to present Movin’March WOW Passport winners Adam and Adrian with a $400 MYRIDE voucher each courtesy of My Ride and Greater Wellington.

Other winners on the day were Sophie and Amelie, who took out prizes for Movin’March district art challenges, and lead teacher for Movin’March and Enviro Teacher Jill Clibborn who collected an award for Papakowhai School achieving the Porirua region’s highest participation.

“It’s a great award for a school that is really committed to the many benefits of active travel,” says Cr Brash.

The students recorded a massive 4278 walking and wheeling trips for just three weeks in March which equates to eight trips per student. This was not only the highest recorded for the Porirua area, but the third highest in the whole region.

“If every trip is around 500 m, that’s 2139 kms or like walking from Wellington to Auckland – four times”, says Cr Brash.

Normally a month-long event run by Greater Wellington Regional Council in partnership with local councils, this year’s Movin’March was cut to three weeks because of COVID-19, but still encouraged large numbers of kids in the region to walk, cycle and scoot to school.

Cr Brash said that the kids of Porirua showed their usual get-up and go with strong participation leading to great awareness of road safety and the importance of active transport.

Kirsty Barr, Travel Choice Coordinator at Greater Wellington said participation and feedback from this year’s Movin’March has been fantastic despite COVID-19.

“This year we had 129 schools in the region participate, which means we have almost 37,000 Year 0-8 students potentially participating in this fantastic free event. We counted nearly 89,000 walk or wheel trips throughout the region over March, which is only slightly fewer than last year, but over a shorter time period so we’re really happy with that result.

“Our goal now is to see how we can support schools in maintaining that enthusiasm throughout the year.”

Kirsty said a great start was that schools have begun to reap the benefits of more engagement with family and whānau, with greater interaction leading to enthusiastic support for Movin’March.

“The more kids we can get involved, the better. The physical and mental benefits of active transport for a generation that will live with climate change are immeasurable.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Todd Muller Needs To Own The Privacy Leak Scandal


Whenever a political scandal breaks, party leaders have two basic options. They can confess to being in boots and all, and try to brazen it out : nothing to see here, move on. This tended to be the John Key approach. Very hard to pull that off in this case, given that it involved violating the privacy of sick New Zealanders for party political gain.
The other option is to claim innocence of this terrible, no good, highly regrettable “error of judgement” and apologise profusely for the sins of others, while absolving your own good self of any responsibility. This has been Todd Muller’s chosen path.... More>>
 

Govt: Statement From Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters has announced he is taking a short stint of medical leave this week. More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:




Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:


Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 