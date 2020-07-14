Police Appeal For Witnesses Following Hit And Run In Christchurch
Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are appealing to the public for
information relating to a hit and run on Saturday 11 July on
Marlborough St, Phillipstown.
At around 7:14pm a man
was walking across the road when they were struck by a dark
coloured vehicle, the man received serious
injuries.
Police are seeking anyone who may have seen
the crash or observed a vehicle driving erratically in the
area at the time.
Due to the impact from the crash the
offending vehicle should have damage to the front left head
light area.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact
Police on 105 and quote file number 200714/4658 or contact
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Given the factions within National’s own caucus, anyone picked as the new leader of the National Party will struggle to unify their own troops, let alone to convince the electorate that National is a coherent government-in-waiting. Even all of that aside, no new leader – Judith Collins? Amy Adams? – seems likely to have the time or the inclination to change the party’s political messaging about Covid-19. That’s really unfortunate. In an alternative political universe, National might have been far better advised to have played the patriotism card during the pandemic, and thrown its bi-partisan support behind the government at this time of national crisis... More>>