Watercare Drought Update
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|16.00m
|19.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|7.5mm
|18.5mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|57.5%
|Yesterday:
|57.4%
|Normal for this time of year:
|82.8%
Water consumption:
|Target for July 2020:
|409 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|390 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|395 million litres
