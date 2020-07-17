Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taranaki Offers Spring Feast Of Gardens, Arts, Food

Friday, 17 July 2020, 6:59 am
Press Release: TAFT

From Waikiki to Waitara, New York to New Plymouth, Havana to Hawera – this spring Taranaki is the place to visit for gardens, the arts and entertainment.

With international travel off limits, the region will have more to offer this year than ever before, says Taranaki Garden Festival manager Tetsu Garnett.

For the first time ever, the 33rd annual festival, running October 30 to November 8, is partnering with the three-day Taranaki Arts Trail.

“This year’s festival is about really looking at what Taranaki is good at – and that means showcasing our gardeners, our artists and our region, which is so exciting,” Garnett says.

For the past few years, the garden festival has partnered with the Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail, and that relationship is continuing.

“Working with the both the sustainable and arts trails is about Taranaki organisations working together for the benefit of the whole region,” she says.

The arts trail was meant to run in June but was delayed because of Covid 19 lockdown restrictions. It’s now on from October 30 to November 1. In spring, New Zealand visitors and Taranaki people will be able to immerse themselves in 40 stunning private and public gardens of all styles and sizes. They can also learn about sustainable practices and growing food, while visiting 35 properties, and can explore studios and galleries to see the work of 85 Taranaki artists.

“The idea is for people to visit a garden, then pop around the corner to see an artist,” Tetsu says.

Arts Trail co-ordinator Niki Jenkinson agrees. “It’s lovely for visitors to the garden festival to have something additional to see and spend their money on, and everyone is doing regional travel.”

There is a huge mix of artworks to discover, including sculpture, ceramics, glass, paintings, printmaking, fibre, photography, woodburning and mixed media. This is the seventh time the arts trail will be held, and information about artists and locations can be found on the flip side of the Taranaki Garden Festival programme. The double-sided booklet, packed with maps and planned events, also contains details and dates for the sustainable gardens.

“You will find homes with productive veggie gardens, fruit orchards, eco-homes, water collection, solar panels and pest management,” says Erin Strampel, Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail co-ordinator.

“It’s showing how everyday people are maximising the spaces they have in the Taranaki region, from urban to rural.”

Strampel says during Alert Levels 4 and 3, Taranaki people showed a greater interest in growing their own food, with places like Mitre 10 having a rush on seedlings.

“The community focused on being a bit more resilient in terms of growing food because of the uncertainty of lockdown,” she says.

From October 30 to November 15, there are daily events to meet the tastes of visiting and local foodies, as well as special offerings from Taranaki’s welcoming hospitality sector.

“Feastival is a culinary celebration around our mountain showcasing our hospitality – the restaurants, bars, cafes, food producers, brewers and distillers – and our region’s top-quality produce,” says Rachel Church, the festival’s founder.

Church says Feastival has partnered with TAFT because of the synergy between gardens and fresh seasonal ingredients grown in the region.

To spice up spring even further, TAFT’s latest arts festival offering, RESET 2020, runs from November 5 to 15. It will serve up a diverse New Zealand line-up of cabaret, comedy, theatre and music, says TAFT CEO Suzanne Porter.

“It’s about Taranaki revitalising itself after lockdown and saying to the rest of New Zealand ‘hey, we are open’,” she says.

“All these combined events provide a really unique experience for the month of November,” Porter says.

Add these to our existing attractions that span outdoor discovery, culture, arts and food and dining, including the likes of Taranaki Maunga, Tawhiti Museum, Puke Ariki, Govett-Brewster/Len Lye Centre, New Plymouth’s Coastal Walkway and our food and producer tours from Discover Taranaki, and she believes there are multiple reasons for people to visit the region, and to stay for longer.

Porter says Venture Taranaki has strongly supported the alliance between the garden festival, arts trail and Feastival.

“Taranaki has long had a tradition of amazing contemporary arts and internationally-recognised gardens, as well as a deep expertise in quality food. This year, visitors and residents will have a unique opportunity to experience all that in one signature month,” says Justine Gilliland, Chief Executive of Venture Taranaki.

“Every region in New Zealand is trying to attract visitors to their place, so this fantastic and unique offering that leverages our signature attractions and strengths sets us apart for an experience like no other.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TAFT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Great Leap Backwards

It isn’t surprising that at the height of its disarray, National should have looked for certainty and picked the least introspective candidate on offer. With Judith Collins, there is absolutely no risk that the leader will suddenly have an angst attack about whether they’re really up to the job. You would have to go all the way back to Robert Muldoon to find a National Party leader less prone to self-doubt, and more willing to use fear as a weapon to maintain discipline within the rank and file... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Todd Muller Resignation

Given the factions within National’s own caucus, anyone picked as the new leader of the National Party will struggle to unify their own troops, let alone to convince the electorate that National is a coherent government-in-waiting. Even all of that ... More>>

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:

RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Eenrgy & Environment: Snail Like Progress On Government Vehicle Emissions Targets

First published in Energy and Environment on June 2, 2020. The latest data on the Government’s attempts to reduce the emissions of its transport fleet show no discernible progress. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s data on reducing ... More>>

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 