Private Blessing At Lake Wakatipu

Today there will be a private blessing at Lake Wakatipu following the recovery yesterday of the body of Dunedin fisherman Martin Suttie.

Police continue to offer support to the family and friends of Martin.

“Since Martin went missing there has been a concerted effort from the Police National Dive Squad, the New Zealand Navy, LandSAR volunteers, and Dart River Jet staff to find Martin and provide some answers for his friends and family,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Miriam Chittenden.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Statement from the family of Martin Suttie

On Sunday we lost a son, a brother, a soulmate, a father and a friend.

We’ve all felt truly bonded by the shared love we all had for Martin, he touched countless people’s lives.

All of us that love Martin would like to extend our deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the team of Ne Zealand Police, and New Zealand Navy that treated Martin and his family, children and friends with such genuine respect, dignity and kindness, we can never, ever thank you all enough.

© Scoop Media

