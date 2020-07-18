Name Release - Fatal Crash, Waihi
Saturday, 18 July 2020, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to name the man who died
following a crash on Parry Palm Avenue, Waihi, on Sunday 12
July.
He was Keith Silvester, 90, of
Waihi.
Police extend their sympathies to his family
and
friends.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more